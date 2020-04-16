Chris Cuomo Reveals His Wife Now Has COVID-19
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced on Wednesday night that his wife Cristina now has coronavirus. The primetime host—who revealed earlier this month that he had been stricken by the disease—was interviewing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he brought up his wife’s diagnosis.
“It’s very rare for a family to be one and done,” he said. “Cristina now has covid. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”
Cuomo also tweeted about his wife’s COVID-19, pointing out that his “kids are still healthy” and that he can’t wait to shake his own fever so he can help her while she’s sick. Earlier this week, Cuomo found himself in the news after a Long Island bicyclist filed a police complaint against him. The cyclist reportedly took issue with Cuomo being outside in his yard with his family, prompting the anchor’s over-the-top Monday radio rant.