CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour Battling Ovarian Cancer

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour made her first TV appearance following a four-week absence, during which, she said, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long term prognosis,” a seemingly optimistic Amanpour announced. “And I’m confident, I’m also fortunate, to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.” She urged women to “educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can to always listen to your bodies, and of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”
