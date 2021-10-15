CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Thought Her Brain Tumor Was Just Another Migraine

Read it at People
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt announced Friday that she had a benign brain tumor removed and emerged from the operation in good health. Hunt, 36, said she experienced headaches when she was pregnant with her son, Mars, several years ago, but they began worsening in March 2021. She thought a family history of migraines was the explanation, but a neurologist ultimately discovered a mass in her brain via an MRI. In August, her doctors determined the mass was growing, and they scheduled her for the four-hour procedure. Hunt wrote on Twitter, “I’m so relieved to be able to share some positive personal news with all of you.”