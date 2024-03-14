CNN Anchor Pamela Brown Outs Aaron Rodgers as Sandy Hook Conspiracist
‘DISTURBING’
It seems Aaron Rodgers’ conspiracies know no bounds. Just a day after independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the NFL quarterback was on Kennedy’s short list for vice-president, a CNN anchor alleged the New York Jets quarterback has shared widely debunked theories questioning whether the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings were faked. In January, CNN’s chief investigative correspondent Pamela Brown described an encounter with Rodgers, who “was spewing a very disturbing, debunked conspiracy theory to me” when she first met him in 2013. She did not name that theory until Wednesday, when Brown described her meeting with Rogers—who was then playing for the Green Bay Packers—at a post-Kentucky Derby party that same year. The report claims that Rodgers confronted Brown when he heard that she was a CNN journalist, claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting—which killed 20 children and 6 adults—was an inside job and that the media was deliberately ignoring the facts. When Brown questioned those facts, Rodgers is said to have spouted examples which have proven to be false, according to the report. “Brown found the encounter disturbing,” it said. Another unidentified source claimed that Rodgers said at another time: “Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors.” The Daily Beast has contacted Rodgers’ agent for comment.