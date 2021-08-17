CNN Anchor Leaves Hosting Gig to Pursue Law Degree
‘GONNA MISS YOU A LOT’
CNN anchor Poppy Harlow announced at the end of Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN Newsroom that she is stepping away from the show in order to pursue a master’s degree in law.
Harlow, who has co-hosted the morning news program with Jim Sciutto since Sept. 2018, said going back to school was something she’s “wanted to do for a long time” and that she’d be “taking a break from being with you every morning” starting next week.
At the same time, Harlow noted that she should wrap up her classes by the spring and whenever she is able to pull away from her studies, she’ll still pop up on CNN programming as well as CNN’s new digital streaming service, CNN+. “I’m gonna miss you a lot, I’m gonna miss them and a lot, and I’ll be here before you know it,” she told Sciutto.