CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
‘LOVE MY LIFE MORE NOW’
CNN news anchor Sara Sidner revealed Monday she has stage 3 breast cancer—a diagnosis she told People has “opened my eyes to how beautiful this life that we have is.” Sidner, 51, announced her diagnosis as she spoke on Monday’s “CNN News Central” broadcast, which she anchors weekday mornings. The star journo said she expects to undergo five months of chemotherapy and radiation, as well as a double mastectomy. Sidner said she first learned she may have a health issue in October, just after she’d left the U.S. for the Middle East to report on the conflict between Israel and Hamas for three weeks. While in Israel, she was told her mammogram was suspicious, and that she’d need a biopsy done when she returned stateside. That biopsy ultimately revealed she had cancer—a moment Sidner says has her appreciating life even more than she did as a kid. “I love my life now more than I can remember since probably 7 or 8,” she told People.