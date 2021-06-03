CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    CNN and HBO Max Release First Trailer for Documentary on the Life of Anthony Bourdain, ‘Roadrunner’

    ‘NO HAPPY ENDING’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Frederick M. Brown/Getty

    CNN and HBO Max released the first trailer for Roadrunner on Wednesday, a documentary about the late chef, author, and TV anchor Anthony Bourdain. The clip begins with the Kitchen Confidential writer proclaiming, “You’re probably going to find out about it anyway, so here’s a bit of preemptive truth-telling: there’s no happy ending.” Bourdain died by suicide in 2018 in Paris. Billed as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world renowned icon” and directed by Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Director Morgan Neville, the film is slated for theatrical release July 16.

    Read it at YouTube