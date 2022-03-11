CNN Announces Its New Streaming Service Will Launch This Month
ANOTHER ONE
CNN revealed on Friday that its much-ballyhooed streaming service will finally debut at the end of this month. CNN+, which was first announced last July, will launch on March 29 and will be available for purchase at $5.99 a month and $59.99 per year, in line with what Fox News charges for Fox Nation, the conservative network’s digital streaming platform. “We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN+ and see what we’ve been working on,” Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide Head of Product Alex MacCallum said in a press release. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world-class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.” Besides offering programs hosted by current CNN personalities such as Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper, the platform will also include shows featuring former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and ex-NPR host Audie Cornish. CNN+’s launch comes amid the merger of media conglomerates Discovery and WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN. Furthermore, the network has been rocked by turmoil and scandal in recent months following the departures of star anchor Chris Cuomo and president Jeff Zucker amid various controversies. Incoming CNN honcho Chris Licht, meanwhile, has already signaled that he plans to move the network in a new direction by toning down its more opinionated stars and leaning more into hard news journalism.