CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
CNN Apologizes On-Air After Misgendering Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney
WALKING IT BACK
CNN
Read it at The Messenger
CNN issued an apology on Wednesday after misgendering Dylan Mulvaney, the trans activist whose partnership with Bud Light stoked right-wing fury and triggered a boycott. During the Tuesday segment, which focused on Bud Light’s declining sales following the backlash, CNN reporter Ryan Young at least twice used the incorrect pronouns to refer to Mulvaney, a trans woman. “Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns,” CNN host Kate Bolduan said on Wednesday. “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”