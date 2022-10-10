CNN Apologizes, Pulls Story After Reporters Enter Thailand Massacre Site
‘DEEPLY REGRET’
CNN pulled a story and issued an apology Sunday after it emerged its reporters entered and filmed without permission the site where over 20 children were massacred in Thailand. The two journalists, who had entered the country on tourist visas, were fined by authorities after they entered the day care center where the attack unfolded last Thursday, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said. He added that it was determined that the journalists legitimately thought they had been granted permission to go inside after being waved into the building by a health officer or volunteer, who they did not realize was not authorized to let them enter. Both reporters agreed to pay a fine equivalent to $133 and to leave the country. The pair apologized for the incident, while CNN International’s executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy issued a statement saying it was “never their intention to contravene any rules.” “We deeply regret any distress or offense our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country,” he added in the statement tweeted by CNN.