CNN Beats Fox and MSNBC Across the Board in Ratings Since Election
AND THE WINNER IS...
While last month’s wild and exhausting presidential election resulted in a ratings boost for all three major cable-news networks and MSNBC and Fox News saw increased viewership compared to a year ago, CNN busted through with the most-watched month in the channel’s 40-year-history. And since the election, the network has beaten its competition in both the key advertising demographic and total viewership.
For the entire month of November, CNN experienced triple-digit growth in both the 25-54 demo and total viewership, leading cable-news daytime programming in both the key demographic (595,000 average viewers) and overall audience (2.017 million average). In primetime, CNN won in the demo (952,000) while Fox News reigned supreme in total viewers (4.031 million). CNN also topped the total day demo with 560,000 average viewers while Fox finished first in total audience (1.958 million).
Since the day after the Nov. 3 election, however, CNN has been number one in both total viewers (1.834 million) and the key demographic (572,000). Fox News came in second in both categories, drawing 329,000 demo viewers and an overall viewership of 1.613 million.