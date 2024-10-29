A CNN guest was removed from a roundtable Monday night for suggesting that a Muslim co-panelist was a member of the terrorist group Hezbollah after he merely said he supported Palestinians.

Ryan Girdusky, during a discussion about the Israel-Hamas war, told Mehdi Hasan, the founder and editor-in-chief of Zeteo News, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”—an allusion to Israel’s shocking attack last month, in which the country’s forces detonated thousands of explosives it had planted in pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

That comment was preceded by Hasan, who is Muslim, saying that he is a “supporter of the Palestinians,” and that therefore he has been accustomed to being called an anti-semite.

Girdusky’s remark was immediately called out by Hasan, former Biden-Harris campaign official Ashley Allison, and NewsNight anchor Abby Phillip.

“Did you just say I should die?” Hasan asked quizzically.

Girdusky, the founder of the 1776 Project PAC, which supports conservative school board candidates, denied it. After asking for clarification about who it was that Hasan supported, Girdusky claimed he had “misheard” him.

“Then I apologize,” he said repeatedly, saying he thought Hasan expressed support for Hamas.

The notoriously combative cable news personality immediately pushed back on the idea.

“Yeah,” Hasan said. “‘I went on CNN and said I support Hamas.’ What kind of idiot do you take us for? What a ridiculous thing to say.”

Phillip told him that what he said was “completely out of pocket.”

Girdusky, she added later, “crossed the line.” And that was enough to remove him from the panel during a subsequent commercial break.

After returning, Phillip apologized to Hasan and to her viewers.

“There is a line that was crossed there, and it‘s not acceptable to me. It‘s not acceptable to us at this network,“ she said. ”We want discussion. We want people who disagree with each other, to talk to each other. But when you cross the line of a complete lack of civility, that is not going to happen here on this show."

“It‘s a heated time,” Phillip continued. “We‘re in the middle of a political season. We are eight days from a presidential election, but we can have conversations about what is happening in this country without resorting to the lowest of the lowest kind of discourse.”

Hasan was also notably absent from the panel after it resumed.