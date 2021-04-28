CNN Business Opens Probe Into Treatment of Women Staffers: Report
UNDER SCRUTINY
CNN Business has recently opened up what it is internally calling a “work environment assessment” of workplace culture and the treatment of its women employees, according to an Insider report published on Tuesday. The investigation was apparently spurred by the departure of senior editor Annalyn Kurtz and will be conducted by HR personnel at WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.
According to Insider’s sources, the inquiry will focus on the culture within CNN Business and not on any individual’s behavior. CNN Business, which is run by general manager Jason Farkas, is part of CNN Digital and is responsible for the network’s digital coverage of media, technology, and markets. The assessment was acknowledged by CNN Digital senior vice president Meredith Artley during an April 20 department-wide call, according to the report.
The investigation comes days after then-anchor Brooke Baldwin spoke candidly about CNN’s culture just before her departure, saying men disproportionately hold the most influential and powerful jobs at the network.