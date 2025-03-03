Media

CNN Calls BS on Joe Rogan’s Wild Trump Assassination Conspiracy

NOT SO FAST

The podcaster tried to link CNN to an attempt on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s life.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaRubio Melts Down on Air Over Accusation U.S. Is ‘Placating Putin’
Maurício Alencar
U.S. NewsProtesters Ambush Vance During Vermont Ski Weekend: ‘Go Ski in Russia’
Kenneal Patterson
Media‘SNL’ Legend Savages Elon Musk With Brutal New Impression
Michael Boyle
MediaCarville Speculates Trump Has Syphilis After ‘Mad’ Zelensky Meeting
Will Neal
Politics‘Putin Is on The Inside’: Shock as U.S. Caves to Russia in Cybersecurity Fight
Yasmeen Hamadeh