CNN Captures the Mood of Canadian Voters: “Trump’s an A**hole”
Newly brazen Canadian voters headed to the polls on Monday to deliver an FU to Donald Trump, according to a CNN report. The network interviewed voters in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, and found that Canadians had forgotten their ‘polite’ stereotype. Speaking after the country successfully nominated liberal Mark Carney as the country’s permanent prime minister, one woman said: “I voted for who would be the best to take care of Trump. Because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an a--hole.” Adding to her withering rebuke, she said: “He shouldn’t even be president of the United States. But because he is, we need a strong person so that we can stand strong.” The race appeared to be a shoo-in for Canada’s center-right party led by Pierre Poilievre, until Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” rhetoric irked Canadians into picking Carney. “I’m not sure what one does with a madman, even individual Canadians are doing what they can by shopping non-American,” another voter said. She called Trump’s policies and language towards Canada “ridiculous.” Another citizen said Canadian sovereignty was foremost in her mind when she lodged her vote. “It’s a scary time with what’s happening across the border,” she added.