CNN Cuts Away From Trump’s MSG Rally to Fact Check ‘Scores of Lies’

CNN broke away from its coverage of Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to report that the former president was telling “scores of lies.”

Anchor Jessica Dean said the GOP presidential nominee “had come on stage and said a number of things that are just not true, starting with a number of things on immigration.”

With the event continuing in the background, Dean went on to list some of the issues that CNN said Trump had lied about, including hurricane relief, the U.S. economy, and a claim that his Democratic Party opponent Kamala Harris was planning to bring back conscription.

CNN cuts away from Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to fact check him: “We are hearing scores of lies from the former president. He has come on stage and said a number of things that are just not true…” pic.twitter.com/smwUTtZNor — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024

“He repeated his lies that there was no relief money for victims of the hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida and all the other states because he claims that the government gave it all to migrants and that there was none left,” said Dean.

“That is patently untrue. FEMA had to set up a website to debunk that and some people have not gone and gotten help that they needed because of those lies,” she continued.

“He also repeated another lie that thousands of immigrants were dumped in Springfield, Missouri, illegally. In fact,” she said, “the city website says that Haitian immigrants are there legally under the immigration parole program and that they independently chose to move there. They were not sent by any program.

“Again, we have heard a number of lies,” said the CNN anchor. “He also started talking about the fact that he thinks Kamala Harris would put a draft in place. It’s worth noting there is no active draft in place.”

Some social media users argued that Trump wasn’t saying there was already a draft in place. Dean also contended that the former president was lying when he said he backed trade tariffs.

Before returning to CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes inside Madison Square Garden, Dean said Trump “has also talked about the economy. When a number of economists have pointed out that the tariffs that Trump continues to talk about and wants to put into place would harm the American economy and would truly harm American consumers who would see the prices of goods go up and that there are real concerns about what those economic policies could lead to.”