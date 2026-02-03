CNN Data Guru Breaks Down Trump’s ‘Record-Setting’ Dysfunction

CNN data analyst Harry Enten burst out laughing as he broke down the government’s historic dysfunction under Donald Trump.

The data guru revealed on Tuesday that of all the days the government has been shut down in American history, 61 percent have occurred under Trump.

“I mean, this is just sort of nuts, right?” Enten, 37, told CNN News Central host John Berman as he broke out in chuckles. “We‘ve spoken about government shutdowns before, but now it‘s happening so often that the clear majority of times that the government has been shut down has been under Donald John Trump.”

Enten revealed that the majority of days the government has been shut down have occurred under Donald Trump. Screengrab / CNN

The government ended a three-day partial shutdown Tuesday when Congress agreed on a spending deal that funds most of the government through September.

Tuesday marked the 46th day that the government has been at least partially shut down during Trump’s second term. The shutdown came just over two months after the government was shut down for a record-breaking 43 days between October and November of 2025.

Forty six days is by far the most days a government has been shut down in a single president’s term. The previous record was 36 days, and was set during Trump’s first term. Berman noted that that makes 82 days total that the government has been shut down under Trump.

The government has been shut down for 82 days under Donald Trump. Screengrab / CNN

“82 days in shutdown!” exclaimed Enten. “Donald Trump and his presidency are breaking records in the way you don‘t want to be breaking them. 82 days over the course of his two terms. And of course, we still have three years left in term number two.”

Yet another partial government shutdown could occur in ten days. Tuesday’s agreement includes a two-week stopgap deal to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security until February 13.

Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on immigration enforcement, and have refused to approve new funding for DHS after the department’s contentious operations in Minnesota included the killings of two U.S. citizens.

The DHS could be shut down in ten days if Congress can't agree on its funding. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

If funding for DHS cannot be agreed upon within ten days, then it will shut down. DHS shutting down would affect multiple sub-agencies, including FEMA, TSA, and Border Patrol.

“My goodness gracious,” said Enten. “In terms of the amount of time that there‘s been at least a partial government shutdown, it seems more times than not, we‘re in a shutdown, or there might be one on the horizon.”