CNN Data Guru Drops Hammer on Trump: ‘Worst Position Ever’

CNN data guru Harry Enten says President Donald Trump is sinking to new lows where it hurts most—with voters on inflation.

“Trump is in his worst position ever on the issue that the American people say over and over and over again is their key, number one issue,” Enten said Monday on CNN News Central.

The president, 79, notched his lowest marks across six major polls tracking the issue.

Instability in the Strait of Hormuz, caused by American-Israeli war with Iran, is seen as a key driver or rising prices. SABRINA BLANCHARD,LUCA MATTEUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Polls from NBC and CBS last month showed a net approval on inflation of minus 36 points and minus 38 points, respectively.

Additional numbers from IPSOS, CNN, and the University of Massachusetts reveal an even grimmer picture, with Trump down to minus 47 points in one measure.

“It wasn’t ... always thus,” Enten said. “This is what is so amazing to me — these shifts that we’re seeing, my goodness gracious!"

Trump was seen as the more trusted candidate on inflation in 2024. CNN. CNN

This comes as costs of many goods continue to soar. The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge, climbed to 3.3 percent this March compared to the same time a year ago. That jump is nearly a full percentage point higher than in February.

At the root of the problem is the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, which roiled global energy markets, sending the price of Brent crude oil up 50 percent at its peak.

Inflation surged in March after the U.S. and Israel began military strikes against Iran. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many Americans now blame Trump for high prices. Enten’s polling aggregate shows a dramatic reversal: voters who once gave him a seven-point edge over Kamala Harris on inflation in 2024 have swung nearly 50 points against him.

Trump's low approval rating on inflation may open the door to a Democratic sweep of the 2026 midterms. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“Remember, Trump got re-elected to a second term and Joe Biden got pushed to the curb in large part because Americans felt [Biden] couldn’t handle inflation,” Enten said.

Among Independents, that loss of trust in Trump to handle inflation is even more stark.

Enten compared Trump’s low marks on inflation to the New York Mets and their current 11-game losing streak.

James Talarico, a Democratic Senate hopeful in Texas, is one of the many candidates seeking to flip a Republican seat this fall. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

“The strengths that Donald Trump once had with the electorate, the things that got him elected to a second term, you can wave adios amigos, goodbye to them.”

The ramifications of this shift in opinion are expected to give Democrats the edge in the 2026 election. The party is favored to win back the U.S. House of Representatives.