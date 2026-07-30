CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s ‘Absolutely Huge’ Loss of Support

A key voting bloc is sick of Donald Trump, according to new polling.

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten broke down the numbers on Thursday, revealing that the president, 80, has taken a brutal blow among voters under the age of 50.

Support from younger voters was a key factor in Trump’s return to the White House in 2024, but now the bloc has once again abandoned him, amid a war in the Middle East and a cost-of-living crisis.

The young vote has abandoned Trump. CNN

When Trump beat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris two years ago, she held only a three-point margin over Trump among voters under 50, an upset to historic trends of young people leaning significantly more toward the Democrats.

But now Republican gains have been frittered away, with that three-point tail lengthening to 41, a 38-point negative swing, according to the new CNN polling.

“We are talking about an absolutely huge shift. A 180. Young voters are fed up, and they’re taking their anger out on President Trump,” Enten said, adding that Trump’s polling is “falling through the floor.”

Movements like Turning Point USA helped win over the young vote for Trump in 2024. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

There has also been movement among voters over 50, although not on the same scale, with a smaller negative swing among older folk stinging Trump.

“If you look at the trend line among voters over the age of 50 or 50 and older, the shift that we’ve seen amongst them against President Trump is less than half that,” Enten said. “In fact, it’s under a 15-point shift.”

Younger voters aren't just abandoning Trump; they're abandoning congressional Republicans, according to the CNN polling. CNN

Trump’s approval ratings have fallen off a cliff across various polls since returning to power, and Enten explained that the loss of younger voters is driving the change.

“So the reason why President Trump is so unpopular at this point is the shift among younger voters, those under the age of 50, your Gen Z, your millennials, they gave President Trump a little bit of a try in 2024,” he said. “No longer. He is down there, right there underneath the ocean floor.”

Enten said he believes this could have a catastrophic effect on Republicans in the upcoming midterms, too.

Kamala Harris struggled to capitalize on the youth vote that Democratic candidates have enjoyed in the past. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“So obviously President Trump is not on the ballot this year,” he said. “But if you’re a Republican in Congress and you think you’re going to escape the unpopularity that President Trump has among younger voters, you’ve got another thing coming because just take a look at these shifts.

“In the fall of 2024, the choice for House margin: Democrats were leading amongst those under the age of 50 by four points. Look at that lead now though. Look at that lead now. It’s more than four times that. A double-digit shift. Their lead is now 17 points.”

He continued: “The reason why Democrats have been able to jump out to this lead in Congress, the reason why they are likely to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, is not older voters. The key game that has shifted here, the key play that has shifted here is younger voters. Those under the age of 50 are taking out their anger, it seems to me, that they have against President Trump.

“They’re going to take it out against Republicans in Congress this fall. This is a titanic type of shift away from the Republican Party and to the Democratic Party.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “The ultimate poll was November 5th, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.”