CNN Data Guru Exposes Trump’s Record-Setting Disaster

President Donald Trump’s foreign-policy ratings are so dismal that he is making George W. Bush look popular by comparison, according to CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten.

“Donald Trump is not just breaking records in the wrong way for himself. He is breaking records in the wrong way compared to other presidents as well,” Enten said on CNN Central Tuesday morning.

New polling puts Trump’s net approval rating on foreign affairs at a staggering 57 points underwater. Bush, by comparison, was 34 points underwater heading into the 2006 midterms, when the Iraq War was deeply unpopular and fuel prices were soaring.

Rahm Emanuel, who was a Democratic House member from Illinois in 2006, drew comparisons between the midterms then and now in an interview with The New York Times. “The similarities are eerie.”

US President Donald Trump walks to the podium to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. Shannon Stapleton/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters

In the 2006 midterms, Republicans lost both the House and Senate.

“It is not good news for the president of the United States and it can’t be seen as good news if you’re a Republican running for reelection either for the House or Senate because these are the types of numbers that Democratic majorities in both parties are made of,” Enten told news anchor John Berman.

Trump’s ratings have plunged as the Iran war stretches into its 206th day, with the cost of goods and fuel squeezing Americans.

US President Donald Trump told midterm voters to "pretend I'm on the ballot". David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado, Reuters

As of this week, only 34 percent of voters approve of the war in Iran.

Trump has insisted high prices are temporary, but he also promised the nearly seven-month-long war would be over in weeks. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of household costs.

His latest response to the economic pain is to send $5,000 checks to Americans, but only if Republicans remain in power after the midterms. Experts say that the checks, which would add $1.35 trillion to the national debt, would only exacerbate inflation and drive up the national deficit, worsening the U.S. economy even further.

“These are just atrocious numbers,” Enten said. “Republicans should be running for the hills given these numbers.”