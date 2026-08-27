CNN Data Guru Exposes Trump’s Staggering Collapse on His Favorite Issue

Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada is exacting a steep political price at home after talks with Ottawa collapsed last week and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sent his negotiators packing.

Despite the David and Goliath mismatch between the two economies, CNN data guru Harry Enten revealed Thursday that Carney is riding high at home while Trump’s approval rating has plunged 21 points underwater.

All is not well on the northern border. Jim Watson/Getty Images

“Mark Carney is winning,” Enten said. “Two thumbs up, that’s what Canadian folks are giving Mark Carney.”

As for Trump’s approval rating, he said he was 21 points “underwater overall.”

“And of course there has not been a single poll in which President Trump has had a net positive approval rating overall since just before Liberation Day back in 2025, when of course there were all those tariffs that went into effect that the Supreme Court went ‘adios amigos goodbye, see you later,’” he said.

When the two sides failed to reach common ground, Carney ordered his negociators home. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“So all of this, a great political cost for President Trump. He is losing. Mark Carney, on the other hand, north of the border, is winning, which makes it a little bit unlike hockey, however,” he joked, referencing Team USA’s victory over Canada in the gold medal showdown during the Winter Olympics earlier this year. “We’re gonna take that. America still rules.”

Trump’s initial round of tariffs last year, introduced on what he and his lackeys dubbed “liberation day,” was struck down by the Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision as executive overreach.

His administration had invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) from 1977, which gives the president the power to regulate trade in emergencies.

Trump dismissed the ruling as “terrible” and called the justices “fools,” before saying, “We have alternatives, great alternatives and we’ll be a lot stronger for it.”

Trump has railed against the two countries' trade relationship. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

Under the Constitution, tariffs are controlled by the legislative branch, Congress, which Chief Justice John Roberts nodded to during his ruling, saying, “When Congress has delegated its tariff powers, it has done so in explicit terms and subject to strict limits.”

“Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes.”

Elsewhere in the show, Enten went deeper into how much Trump’s support has dropped on tariffs.

“I would just say that President Trump is losing on tariffs,” he said. “He is losing on tariffs. The cost for him is great. Declines in popularity when it comes to tariffs.

U.S.-Canada relations are historically poor. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“He was trusted more by 22 points over Kamala Harris,” he said, pointing to data from October 2024. “Very much in the green, very much in the positive territory. Look at this drop now: his net approval rating down through the floor of the St. Lawrence River, 30 points underwater. What is that?... That is a 52-point switcheroo.

“With Independents, he’s 60 points underwater.”

The latest bout of tariff nastiness between the U.S. and Canada kicked off in July when Trump tried to impose a 50 percent levy on a tranche of goods from north of the border, calling both sides to the negotiating table. Just over a month later, talks had collapsed, with Trump saying that from the new year there would be a 50 percent tariff on all Canadian cars, trucks, car parts and steel.