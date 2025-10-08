CNN Data Guru Gets MAGA’s Unexpected Seal of Approval

Karoline Leavitt took a timeout from her feud with the mainstream media to celebrate CNN on Wednesday.

The White House press secretary shouted out the network’s data guru, Harry Enten, and shared a clip of his analysis on CNN News Central of President Trump’s plateauing favorability ratings.

“CNN’s Enten: ‘Trump Is Who The Voters Thought He Would Be,’ Has The Steadiest Favorability Rating On Record,” read Leavitt’s post on X.

CNN's Enten: "Trump Is Who The Voters Thought He Would Be," Has The Steadiest Favorability Rating On Recordhttps://t.co/lBlbdYxA3O — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 8, 2025

In the segment, Enten revealed that the American public’s views of the president have remained steady compared to the same time last year. Polls showed that 43 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Trump, compared to 44 percent in October 2024.

“As far as the American people are concerned, Trump could be better known as steady Eddie,” Enten said.

“This was good enough to get Trump reelected back in 2024. And Donald Trump is basically at the same point here right now,” Enten said, adding “which I think would surprise a lot of folks, especially a lot of folks on the left who very much disagree with a lot of what Donald Trump has done.”

It remains to be seen whether Trump’s approval rating will change as a result of the government shutdown. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that 39 percent of Americans blame Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown.

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“Donald Trump is who the voters thought he was,” Enten said, referencing a famous 2006 quote from football coach Dennis Green, who exclaimed, “They are who we thought they were! And we let them off the hook!” after losing a game.

In fact, the polls presented by Enten show that Americans do think Trump is who he said he was, with 52 percent believing the president is doing what he promised in his 2024 campaign.

“If you look at the numbers, Trump has basically the steadiest favor rating this much through a presidency of any president on record,” Enten said—and was later quoted by Leavitt.

According to a Gallup poll, former President Joe Biden began his term in January 2021 with a 57 percent approval rating, which had dropped to 42 percent by October.

A sign indicating that the Capitol Visitor Center is closed due to the government shutdown. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

When it comes to Trump’s steady ratings, Enten said: “It’s basically where he was a year ago, good enough to get him re-elected.”

The current tenure marks Trump’s second term as president, so under the 22nd Amendment, he cannot be elected again.