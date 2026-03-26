Trump Hemorrhages Support for Iran War in New Polling

The president is losing support for his war in Iran, with a new poll showing souring public opinion since the military operation began in late February.

CNN Data Guru Harry Enten pointed to a Fox News poll that once showed a 50-50 split in American support for the war, which is trending negative, with fresh numbers showing a net approval rating of -16 points.

“Trump has lost his one good poll when it comes to the Iran War,” Enten said Thursday on CNN. “Now we’re looking at basically every single poll in which the clear plurality or majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. military action in Iran.”

President Donald Trump claimed during his Thursday Cabinet meeting that the "present" from Iran he had been referencing on Tuesday was tankers of oil. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The numbers are even more grim in polling on Trump’s handling of Iran in general.

Net approval on this question, according to the latest Fox News poll, is -28 points. “Very, very unpopular Donald Trump’s actions are when it comes to Iran,” Enten said.

The numbers among independent voters are even worse, with net approval at -58 points.

Harry Enten delivers the latest numbers on Trump and the war in Iran, which Trump is quickly losing public support on. CNN

Trump’s handling of the war is spilling further into public sentiment about his presidency in general. The Fox News numbers show his net approval rating at -18 points, down from -2 points in March 2025.

“He is just struggling mightily,” Enten said. “This Iran War is, simply put at this point a few weeks in, unpopular. It is becoming less popular the longer it goes on.”

Another poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, shows only 35 percent of respondents believe the war will make the world safer.

Trump has issued conflicting statements about the objectives and status of the Iran war. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The numbers come as Trump on Thursday extended the deadline for the Iranian government to open the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point whose closure has disrupted oil shipments and roiled energy markets worldwide.

The conflict has rapidly driven up oil prices, which the Trump administration has tried to package as a short-term pain for long-term gain.

The conflict remains intense and active, with the Pentagon sending 2,000 airborne soldiers to the Middle East to give Trump more options as he weighs next steps.

Reuters reported that in Iran, at least 1,464 civilians have been killed, including 217 children, and in Lebanon, hundreds have been killed, including at least 121 children.

Trump wore a hat for sale on his merch website during the dignified transfer of the first six troops killed in his war in Iran. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

At least 13 Americans have died since the start of the war. More than 200 service members have been wounded.

Meanwhile, airstrikes from both sides are continuing in the region, with the New York Times reporting worry among European leaders that Russia is preparing to send advanced drones to Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the global oil and gas market situation in Moscow on March 9, 2026, the same day he had a call with Trump after it was reported Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran. Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images