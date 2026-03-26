Trump Hemorrhages Support for Iran War in New Polling

The president is losing support for his war in Iran, with a new poll showing souring public opinion since the military operation began in late February.
CNN Data Guru Harry Enten pointed to a Fox News poll that once showed a 50-50 split in American support for the war, which is trending negative, with fresh numbers showing a net approval rating of -16 points.
“Trump has lost his one good poll when it comes to the Iran War,” Enten said Thursday on CNN. “Now we’re looking at basically every single poll in which the clear plurality or majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. military action in Iran.”
The numbers are even more grim in polling on Trump’s handling of Iran in general.
Net approval on this question, according to the latest Fox News poll, is -28 points. “Very, very unpopular Donald Trump’s actions are when it comes to Iran,” Enten said.
The numbers among independent voters are even worse, with net approval at -58 points.
Trump’s handling of the war is spilling further into public sentiment about his presidency in general. The Fox News numbers show his net approval rating at -18 points, down from -2 points in March 2025.
“He is just struggling mightily,” Enten said. “This Iran War is, simply put at this point a few weeks in, unpopular. It is becoming less popular the longer it goes on.”
Another poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, shows only 35 percent of respondents believe the war will make the world safer.
The numbers come as Trump on Thursday extended the deadline for the Iranian government to open the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point whose closure has disrupted oil shipments and roiled energy markets worldwide.
The conflict has rapidly driven up oil prices, which the Trump administration has tried to package as a short-term pain for long-term gain.
The conflict remains intense and active, with the Pentagon sending 2,000 airborne soldiers to the Middle East to give Trump more options as he weighs next steps.
Reuters reported that in Iran, at least 1,464 civilians have been killed, including 217 children, and in Lebanon, hundreds have been killed, including at least 121 children.
At least 13 Americans have died since the start of the war. More than 200 service members have been wounded.
Meanwhile, airstrikes from both sides are continuing in the region, with the New York Times reporting worry among European leaders that Russia is preparing to send advanced drones to Iran.
Negotiations for a peace deal have been stilted. Indirect talks are being facilitated between the countries, according to Pakistan’s foreign minister. Trump confirmed the talks, adding that Iran was “begging to make a deal.”