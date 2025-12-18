CNN Data Guru Reminds Trump His Economic Approval Rating Is ‘Flat Out Awful’

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten reminded Donald Trump that he is recording “flat out awful” approval ratings on the economy as the president tries to insist he is doing a fine job.

Enten, the network’s chief data analyst, noted on the night of Trump’s frantic speech attempting to convince voters that the economy is working that a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Americans are rapidly turning against the president on the crucial issue.

“Donald Trump’s economic net approval rating—it is just flat out awful, and it has declined precipitously since the beginning of his second term in office,” Enten told The Source’s Kaitlan Collins.

“In January, he was in positive territory at plus 6 percent, [but] way down he goes now. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, he is 25 points underwater,” Enten added. “Donald Trump was elected to fix the economy. It was a strength for him during his first term, but at this point it is an anchor on him. That’s why we’re seeing poll after poll after poll showing him with a net negative approval rating—and in some polls, the worst approval rating he has had in his entire second term.”

Donald Trump tore through his speech about the state of the economy in around 18 minutes. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

The Reuters/Ipsos poll cited by Enten, released Tuesday, shows that just 33 percent of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, the lowest figure of his second term.

The damning survey is just one of several showing Trump with record-low approval ratings and plunging confidence in his ability to deal with the flailing economy.

Rather than address the financial struggles facing tens of millions of Americans, Trump has brushed aside affordability concerns, calling them a “con job” and a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats.

The optics grew so dire that Trump was forced to deliver a primetime address Wednesday night, during which he gave a frantic and misleading speech largely aimed at blaming former President Joe Biden for the current state of the economy.

Soon after the 18-minute address, Enten said Americans are clearly not buying Trump’s insistence that the economy is strong, or that it will rapidly improve.

Harry Enten shows more of Trump’s dire polling numbers on the economy. CNN

“How do Americans actually feel about it? All I can say is they feel awfully about it,” Enten said. “The percentage who say we’re on the right track when it comes to inflation—just 20 percent of Americans. The vast majority think we’re on the wrong track.”

“What about jobs? Just 27 percent of Americans think we’re on the right track when it comes to jobs in this country,” he added. “So we’re talking about under 30 percent on two key economic metrics.”