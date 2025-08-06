CNN Data Guru Responds Hilariously to Trump Butchering His Name

Harry Enten has decided to see the bright side in President Donald Trump’s recommendation yesterday that people watch “Harry Emden” on CNN.

Trump shouted out Enten during a winding interview on CNBC’s SquawkBox Tuesday morning, saying that CNN’s chief data analyst “went crazy” about his booming pull numbers.

“If you check out CNN tomorrow, watch Harry Emden and you’ll see about the numbers,” Trump said.

Trump: There was a gentleman on Harry Emden on CNN and he went crazy over how well Trump was doing… If you check CNN tomorrow, watch Harry Emden pic.twitter.com/BfWlrX1cxf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

On Tuesday night, CNN NewsNight host John Berman asked Enten to respond to his unexpected call-out, and the numbers guru immediately saw the bright side.

“You know, it could have been far worse. I am thinking of going down to the courthouse in New York when I get back to change my name,” he joked.

“It gave me an excuse to contact my mother, which I don’t do nearly enough.”

Enten also realized that Trump left his name relatively unscathed, given the president’s history with CNN.

“I also think it could have been that he could have given me a nickname. Right? I could have been Low Energy Harry.”

Harry Enten dodged a Trump nickname on Tuesday, but he's now angling for one from host John Berman: Sweet Cheeks. CNN

Berman, for his part, suggested an alternative nickname to match Enten’s sunny disposition: “Sweet Cheeks.”

The fact that Enten didn’t receive a moniker is somewhat surprising given the vitriol Trump has directed toward Enten’s colleagues.

Trump often refers to the network as “Fake News CNN” and refers to its hosts by harsh nicknames such as Allison Cooper (Anderson Cooper), Fake Tapper (Jake Tapper), and Fredo (former host Chris Cuomo).

Enten has eluded that fate so far, but the analysis of Trump’s polling numbers that he gave to Berman could soon put him in the president’s crosshairs.

Contrary to the president’s claim on CNBC that he has a 71 percent approval rating, Enten painted a grim portrait of the president’s numbers.

Enten showed that President Trump's net approval rating has swung significantly since he entered office. CNN

“Take a look at his net approval rating, where it is right now. It’s negative. He’s underwater. You compare that to where he was at the beginning of this term, he was six points above water. Now, he’s nine points below.”

On Sunday, Enten cited Trump’s tariff hikes and his blitz of 180 executive orders to call him “the most influential president of this century,” comparing his impact on America to FDR.

On Tuesday, though, Enten drew a different historical parallel for Trump: Richard Nixon.

According to Enten, Trump’s net approval rating is the second-lowest of any president at this point in their term (beaten by himself in his first term), and among the lowest among presidents at this point in their second term, second only to Nixon.