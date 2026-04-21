CNN Data Guru Reveals Bad Trump Decision That Tanked His Ratings

President Donald Trump’s signature economic policy was also what tanked his approval ratings, according to CNN’s chief data analyst.

Harry Enten branded the 79-year-old president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs as a massive political blunder that sent his approval rating underwater after they were announced last spring.

Enten said Trump has had a negative net approval rating since March 29, 2025, just days before officially unveiling his market-crashing tariffs on April 2 last year.

Harry Enten said President Donald Trump has had a negative net approval rating since March 29, 2025. CNN

“Dude, just take the L, man. Just take the L. The tariffs were the biggest unforced political error that I can recall in a long period of time, because if you’re looking for just one turning point in terms of when Donald Trump went underwater, it was right around Liberation Day, man,” he said Tuesday on CNN News Central. “Tariffs are a terrible political thing for you, my man.”

In 2024, voters trusted Trump more than Kamala Harris when it came to tariffs. Now, however, Trump is 30 points underwater on the issue and a staggering 48 points underwater with independents.

In 2024, voters trusted Trump more than Kamala Harris when it came to tariffs. CNN

“This is just a political disaster. And the longer he drags it out, the more and more it can hurt his political standing,” Enten said.

Meanwhile, world leaders who have stood up to Trump’s tariffs have enjoyed high approval ratings in their own countries. Canada’s Mark Carney and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum are 24 points and 41 points above water, respectively.

In contrast, world leaders who have stood up to Trump's tariffs enjoy positive net approval ratings. CNN

On Monday, Customs and Border Protection launched a portal for tariff refunds following a Supreme Court decision declaring Trump’s levies illegal.

The president told CNBC on Tuesday that he would gratefully “remember” which U.S. companies decline to seek refunds from the government.

“You know, we had a little setback with the Supreme Court. They said I can charge tariffs, but I have to do it a different way. And because of what they did, we have to pay back $160 billion,” he said.

“It’s brilliant if they don’t do that,” Trump added. “I actually think if they don’t do that, they’ve got to know me very well. I’m very honored by what you just said. If they don’t do that, I’ll remember them.”