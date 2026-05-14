CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Century-Worst Rating

Donald Trump is recording an unprecedented level of disapproval over his handling of gas prices in the U.S., according to CNN’s data guru.

Harry Enten, the network’s senior data analyst, said that every president “pays a price” when gas prices rise under their watch, but Trump’s average 79 percent disapproval rating is one “never” seen under his predecessors Joe Biden, Barack Obama, or George W. Bush.

“Look, the rest of them you see across the board also reached the 70s, but never this high. This is a record high in terms of looking back at every single president this century,” Enten said.

“President Trump is breaking records across the political map, but on this one, he is also doing so, and in a way you simply put, don’t wanna be breaking records.”

Donald Trump’s war in Iran has caused his approval ratings to plummet. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Even though gas prices were higher during Biden’s presidency than they are now, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Democrat’s highest disapproval rating was just 72 percent.

Enten suggested that Trump is getting more blame than Biden because of a “rare trifecta” in which a majority of Republicans, independents, and Democrats all blame the 79-year-old president for rising gas prices amid his deeply unpopular war in Iran.

“97 percent of Democrats—not so much of a surprise—85 percent of independents. You know, I was trying to go through the record books to see if there was anybody else who reached 85 percent. I think Bush did right at the very peak. So I believe tied for the top here."

Americans are united in their disapproval of Trump’s handling of gas prices. Screengrab/CNN

“And then look at this. 52 percent of Republicans. Republicans have stuck with Donald Trump through everything, but even on gas prices, even they are breaking,” he added.

“You get a majority of Republicans—52 percent—who disapprove of the president on gas prices, and that is why he, of course, has the highest disapproval rating of all time.”

Elsewhere, Enten also pointed to the dire numbers the president is recording on the top voter issue of healthcare.

“Donald Trump, 65 percent disapproval on healthcare,” Enten said while displaying CNN polling numbers for Bush (63 percent), Obama (63 percent), and Biden (57 percent).