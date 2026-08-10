CNN Data Guru Reveals ‘Red Lights Flashing’ for Top Trump Goon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing an ominous polling problem as his approval rating sinks below that of every other member of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten.

And that could mean Hegseth’s job is at risk, according to Enten.

Hegseth’s net approval stands at -22 in polling from Quinnipiac University and Fox News, putting him well behind other prominent Trump officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits at -8, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is at -9, and Vice President JD Vance is at -17.

Enten said Hegseth’s weak standing has been remarkably consistent, remaining “the lowest of the low” and holding at roughly the same level “in every single poll” he could find throughout Hegseth’s tenure.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Department of Defense for comment.

The numbers come as Hegseth has emerged as one of the most outspoken advocates of the Iran war, a historically unpopular conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28 without congressional authorization.

Hegseth has been a vocal supporter in Trump’s war on Iran. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Public support for the war has remained below 40 percent, while the fighting has contributed to sharply higher gasoline prices and the deaths of several U.S. service members.

Enten said Hegseth’s numbers are particularly striking because Rubio is also closely tied to the administration’s Iran policy.

Both have participated in the administration’s internal Iran negotiations alongside Trump, Vance, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and other senior officials.

Yet Rubio, who is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, has “come out smelling like roses” compared with Hegseth, Enten said.

The CNN analyst also compared Hegseth’s approval numbers with those of Donald Rumsfeld, President George W. Bush’s defense secretary who presided over the beginning of the Iraq War.

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was forced to resign shortly after the 2006 midterms. He died in 2021 at 88. Sam Morris/Reuters

At a comparable point ahead of the 2006 midterm elections, Rumsfeld’s net approval was -7, 15 points higher than Hegseth’s current rating.

Rumsfeld was forced to resign shortly after Republicans suffered major losses in those elections.

“Why is this comparison in my mind so much is because, remember, Don Rumsfeld was essentially forced to resign after those midterm elections, after Republicans got crushed,” Enten said.

Hegseth’s numbers also resemble those of other Trump officials who eventually lost their jobs. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi registered a -20 rating before her departure, while former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood at -16, according to Quinnipiac polling.

For now, Trump continues to defend Hegseth.

“I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing,” Trump said in a Truth Social post last week after dismissing reports that he and Hegseth had clashed over weapons stockpiles.

Hegseth could be next to join the corner of fired Cabinet officials. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

But Enten questioned how long that protection will last.

“Donald Trump has been defending Pete Hegseth. But I have to ask the question: for how long?” Enten said.

The data analyst suggested Hegseth’s future could become increasingly uncertain if there is significant political fallout from the midterm elections.

“There are definitely red lights flashing in the polls when it comes to Pete Hegseth’s job security,” CNN anchor John Berman said in response to Enten’s analysis.