CNN Data Guru Reveals Unprecedented Hatred for Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

CNN has broken down a slew of new polls on how the American people view President Donald Trump’s federal spending proposals and it’s not looking good for the White House.

“If we’re talking about adjectives, how about they think it’s ‘awful’, ‘horrible’ and, to quote our colleague Charles Barkley, ‘terrible, terrible, terrible’,” network data guru Harry Enten said Monday.

He then pulled up a screen showing the results of surveys on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ from the Washington Post, Pew Research Centre, Fox News, Quinnipiac University and the Kaiser Family Foundation, showing disastrous net approval ratings of -19, -20, -21, -26, and -29 percent respectively.

Network numbers wizard Harry Enten says five polls show the net approval rating for Trump's spending proposals sits somewhere between -19 and -29 points. CNN /CNN

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know that when the net favourable rating of your bill is somewhere between -19 and -29 points, that is not a positive bill as viewed by the American public,” Enten said.

Putting a finer point on it, the numbers wizard added: “The American public, at this particular point, hates, hates, HATES the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.”

Enten added that public disapproval appear to have remained pretty much constant since the start of the month. CNN

Host Omar Jimenez quipped that he “always appreciates it when you hold back, Harry,” to which the data guru responded: “I know, I try.”

Enten went on to explain Trump’s dismal approval ratings on spending hadn’t emerged overnight either, with Quinnipiac University’s disastrous numbers holding at exactly the same level since the start of June.

“It’s the same, minus 26 points! They more they learn about this bill, they hate it just as much!” he said, adding that after extensive research, the “bottom line” is that he hasn’t been able to find records of any piece of U.S. legislation the American people appeared to despise quite as much.