CNN Data Guru Says Trump Is Underwater on All Major Issues

President Donald Trump’s net approval rating has dropped into the negatives on all major issues, CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten explained on Monday.

According to Enten’s aggregation of multiple polls, Trump’s approval ratings on crime, immigration, foreign policy, the economy, and trade are at -2, -3, -12, -14, and -17 points, respectively.

This marks a shift in the public sentiment surrounding the president, with polling typically seeing him scoring highest on the economy, according to Enten’s previous segments.

Back in April 2017, during Trump’s first term, he was up five points on the economy, according to an April analysis by Enten, a dramatic difference from where he is today.

“The economy, which was the reason—the reason he was elected to a second term to fix the economy—way underwater,” Enten said.

For trade, Enten explained that tariffs were a significant reason for Trump’s low approval rating on the issue.

“Trade—obviously tariffs have been a big thing at the bottom of the list—minus 17 points,” Enten said.

On Aug. 27, Trump imposed a whopping 50% tariff on India. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Aug. 27, Trump imposed a whopping 50 percent tariff on India, following a bulk of new tariffs earlier in the month on countries, including Mexico at 25 percent, China at 30 percent, and Canada at 35 percent.

Enten labeled crime and immigration as Trump’s “strongest issues,” which are also facing low public approval.

CNN news anchor John Berman brought up how a Friday report showed poor employment data for August. The month saw 22,000 jobs added, compared to the 77,000 figure that was expected, and the unemployment rate climbed up 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent as well.

“Even with these jobs numbers, which were historically bad on Friday, this is what he’s focused on today,” Berman said.

Across the board, Trump’s approval rating has been negative since Mar. 12.

In addition, Trump’s approval among Hispanics and voters under 30 has steeply declined, according to a CBS News Poll. The president was up two points in ages 18-29 and down six with Hispanics, but those numbers have fallen to -30 and -34, respectively.