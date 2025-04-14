Support for President Donald Trump is plummeting after the president’s disastrous economic policies caused the stock market to crash last week, a new poll shows.

Breaking down the numbers on CNN, data guru Harry Enten revealed that 53 percent of Americans believe the economy is getting worse—up from 42 percent when Trump won re-election—with a majority now blaming him more than former President Joe Biden for current economic chaos.

In what has been called “the worst poll that Donald Trump has received in his second term,” 54 percent of voters say Trump bears the brunt of responsibility for the economic downturn, compared with just 21 percent who still fault Biden.

“Donald Trump may try to blame Joe Biden, and maybe that was working a month ago, but since the tariff war began, it’s not working anymore,” Enten explained. “Americans are not buying what Donald Trump is selling them.”

While that may not be true among Republican voters—85 percent of those who voted for Trump in November still support the president—his popularity has nevertheless dipped from 91 percent prior to the tariff announcement, and his unpopularity among conservatives has risen from nine to 14 percent.

Nevertheless, the shift does coincide with a growing opposition to Trump’s proposed tariffs: 58 percent of voters oppose the tactic—up from 46 percent in January. “The clear majority oppose these new tariffs,” Enten noted, calling the swing a “switcheroo.”

Criticism extends to Trump’s approach: 63 percent disapprove of his trade and tariff strategy, including 72 percent of independents and 12 percent of Republicans. “He’s underwater for the first time,” Enten said, pointing to a drop in Trump’s approval rating, which has slipped from +6 in February to -6 this week. “The trend line is so important here, and it looks like the American people are turning against Donald Trump,” Enten added.

Despite the president’s changing fortunes, he is still faring better than others in his inner circle, particularly Elon Musk, who has seen his popularity crater after joining Trump’s team as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A recent YouGov poll shows that 53 percent of Americans think unfavorably of Musk, up from 48 percent in January. And, following his disastrous performance in Wisconsin—which made him the face of a humiliating loss in the state’s Supreme Court election—Democrats are increasingly looking to target him as a way to improve their vote share in the 2026 midterm elections.

“Musk could serve as a powerful ‘bonus bogeyman’ for Democrats, particularly in tight races across the House, Senate, and state-level contests,” pollster Adam Carlson told Newsweek following the Wisconsin loss. “Musk is so electorally toxic that just the idea of him might be enough.”

Trump, meanwhile, could see his chances of impeachment rise dramatically if he doesn’t see some positive results from his tariff war soon, the Wall Street Journal predicted.

“A future Trump impeachment seemed all but guaranteed by last Wednesday morning,” columnist Holman W. Jenkins Jr. wrote on Monday. “It seems only slightly less likely now. It may even be desirable to restore America’s standing with creditors and trade partners.”