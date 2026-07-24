CNN Data Guru Reveals Disastrous Trend for Trump

Democrats have opened a wide gap over Republicans on inflation—the very issue that propelled President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024.

CNN data guru Harry Enten says Democrats now hold a 10-point edge over Republicans on the all-important issue, an eye-popping 16-point swing from October 2024, when the party was six points underwater on the issue.

“The reason Donald Trump won that second term in the White House was because he was more trusted on inflation by six points over Kamala Harris,” Enten said. “The number one issue, the cost of living, inflation is still the number one issue when it comes to Americans.”

Most Americans do not believe war with Iran is worth paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas. The national average for a gallon was $4.11 on Friday, up 13 cents from last week, and up 95 cents from this time last year. CNN

“But who do they trust now more when it comes to inflation?”

The resounding answer is Democrats.

“Most recent Fox News poll: Democrats trusted by 10 points on inflation, a complete switcheroo from what we saw in 2024,” Enten said. “Remember, inflation was what kicked Joe Biden and the Democrats out of power, kept Kamala Harris from getting to the White House. Now this same issue may, in fact, be what turns Republicans out of power in Washington.”

Harry Enten says that the vast majority of Americans blame Republicans for the spike in gas prices this year. CNN

Enten says the total “switcheroo” makes it “very hard” for Republicans to maintain their House majority in this fall’s midterms. Prediction markets feel the same: Kalshi gives Dems an 82 percent chance of winning a majority in the House. The site also gives Democrats a 44 percent chance of doing the same in the Senate—way up from the 18 percent chance Dems were given on the site when Trump was sworn in for his second term.

Enten said he believes the Democrats’ lead on inflation is the largest it has been in the history of Fox News polling. He expects the gap on the issue will only widen as gas prices rise further due to Trump’s unpopular war with Iran, which he says 65 percent of Americans oppose.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.11 on Friday—up 13 cents from last week, and up 95 cents from this time a year ago. That figure is expected to rise further if war with Iran, which claimed the lives of four American soldiers this week, rages on as expected.