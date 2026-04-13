CNN Data Guru Reveals Vance’s ‘Historically’ Bad Popularity

JD Vance is the least popular vice president on record compared with predecessors at the same stage in office, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten.

“This might be part of a longer-term trend of vice presidents becoming more unpopular,” Enten said, “but we can say JD Vance is historically the least popular vice president at this point in their vice presidency.”

Enten pointed to a steep decline in Vance’s standing since taking office in January 2025, when he held a net approval rating of +3 points. He is now 18 points underwater, marking a 21-point swing in the wrong direction.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance shake hands in a bulletproof glass house during a campaign rally, at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

“JD Vance is not doing too hot to trot at this point,” Enten said. “Down he goes! JD Vance getting dragged down along with the president of the United States.”

To underscore the contrast, Enten compared Vance’s numbers with other modern vice presidents at similar points in their tenure, including Dick Cheney in 2007 at +37, Joe Biden in 2010 at +4, Mike Pence in 2018 at -7, and Kamala Harris in 2022 at -13.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s office for comment.

Vance’s approval ratings mirror those of the president, whose numbers have also reached record lows in recent weeks amid his deeply unpopular war in Iran and concerns about the economy.

A CNN/SSRS poll conducted this month found that approval of Trump’s handling of the economy is the lowest it has been in either of his two terms, with just 31 percent approving.

Meanwhile, a CBS/YouGov poll from March found that 58 percent think the Trump administration is focusing too much on foreign matters, while 60 percent said the administration is not focusing enough on domestic matters.

“This is just part of a larger picture that I believe: the presidency and the administration of Donald Trump in his second term have taken their eyes off the ball. They are looking abroad when Americans want them looking at home,” Enten said.

Vice President JD Vance and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands on stage during Day of Friendship event at MTK Sportpark in Budapest, Hungary, April 7, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“And, of course, JD Vance going and campaigning for the prime minister of another country that is pretty far away from here is just part of a larger picture that the American people dislike,” he added, referencing Vance’s efforts to help Hungary’s Viktor Orban get re-elected.

Vance flew to Budapest last week to personally endorse Orban, who lost his re-election bid on Sunday, ending his 16 years in office.

Following the loss, Vance was mocked online.

“JD Vance proves he’s a lightweight twice in 48 hours. Congratulations to the people of Hungary – democracy, free press and human rights win today. There is hope,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

Sarah Longwell, founder of The Bulwark, described the recent developments as a difficult stretch for the vice president, saying the weekend had been “pretty embarrassing all around for JD Vance.”