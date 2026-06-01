CNN Data Guru Takes Down Trump With Hilarious Comparison

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten has ridiculed President Trump with a hilarious comparison.

On his show on Monday morning, Enten revealed that more Americans believe the moon landing was faked than think it’s acceptable to name federal buildings after President Trump.

He showed that polling indicated that just nine percent of Americans support putting Trump’s name on government buildings while he remains in office. For context, he noted, 10 percent of Americans believe the Earth is flat and 12 percent think the Apollo mission was staged.

Enten needled Trump, and had the receipts. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Fewer Americans think it’s acceptable right now to put President Trump’s name on government buildings than believe two conspiracy theories,” Enten said. “And when you’re lower than that, you know that you’re doing something quite, quite unpopular.”

He reached for a Michael Jordan quote to drive it home. “I’m just going to quote Michael Jordan here: ‘Stop it, just stop it.’”

The numbers land as Trump has been consumed by a string of self-referential projects—fighting a federal judge’s order to remove his name from the Kennedy Center, pushing plans for a White House ballroom, floating a Reflecting Pool makeover, and promoting a $250 commemorative bill. Support was thin even within his own party, with just 17 percent of Republicans calling the naming push acceptable. Fifty percent of all Americans called it “not acceptable at all.”

Just 29 percent of Americans say the president is focused enough on issues facing most people. CNN

Enten then broadened his case, tying the vanity agenda to Trump’s cratering approval ratings. Just 29 percent of Americans say the president is focused enough on issues facing most people. Sixty-eight percent say he is not.

“President Trump got elected to a second term to deal with inflation,” Enten said. “Right now, what we’re talking about is President Trump getting record-low ratings on inflation, not just for himself, but for any president.”