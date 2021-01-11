CNN Ends Andrew Yang’s Contributor Gig Ahead of NYC Mayoral Run
DO THE MATH
Andrew Yang is no longer a CNN on-air contributor, the network confirmed on Monday, as the former Democratic presidential candidate preps to run for New York City mayor.
Yang had been offering political commentary and punditry since February last year, after mounting an unsuccessful longshot bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020 on a platform of universal basic income.
The tech entrepreneur’s imminent mayoral campaign has already made waves: During an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Yang said he moved his family out of the city after the pandemic started in part because of the difficulties of raising kids and doing television appearances from a small two-bedroom apartment. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” he asked.