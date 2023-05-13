CNN Execs Pulled Reporter Aside for ‘Too Emotional’ Town Hall Coverage

CNN CEO Chris Licht and other top executives at the network pulled Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy and his editor Jon Passantino into a meeting the morning after CNN’s disastrous town hall with Donald Trump to chide Darcy for his “too emotional” coverage of the event, according to Puck News. Sources close to the matter said Licht urged Darcy to remain “dispassionate” when reporting for CNN or any media publication, according to Puck News, a conversation that “put the fear of God” in Darcy. The reporter defended his critical article, which called the town hall a “spectacle of lies,” and argued against Licht’s characterization as excessively impassioned. One insider was quoted telling Puck News: “It’s Chris Licht’s fucking CNN now.” A CNN representative declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Beast.
