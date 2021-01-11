CNN Expands Tapper’s Show, Shakes Up White House and Anchoring Lineups
REVAMP
CNN on Monday morning revealed a slate of new roles and show expansions for its Washington-based anchor and correspondents. The announcement came moments after Fox News revealed its own shake-ups to its daily lineup.
According to the network’s press release, anchor Jake Tapper’s weekday show The Lead will expand to two hours, airing from 4 to 6 p.m. and taking an hour away from Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room. Tapper, who will also serve as CNN’s lead anchor for major Washington events, will now share his Sunday show State of the Union with correspondent Dana Bash. Tapper and Bash will each now anchor the policy talk show twice a month.
Elsewhere, Jim Acosta will move to anchoring on the weekends and will serve as the network’s chief domestic correspondent; he will be replaced as chief White House correspondent by Kaitlan Collins. Political reporter Abby Phillip will take over from John King as the host of Sunday morning program Inside Politics. King will remain the show’s weekday anchor and the network’s chief national correspondent.
CNN also announced that Pamela Brown will now become the anchor of CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. She will additionally continue to serve in her role as senior Washington correspondent.