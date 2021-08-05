CNN Fires Three Employees for Coming to Work Unvaccinated
GET A SHOT
Three CNN staffers were fired for coming into the office while not being vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN head Jeff Zucker said in a memo to staff Thursday. “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy for this,” he wrote, according to New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum. “You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period.” He noted that, while CNN does not have a formal vaccine mandate, it expects parent company WarnerMedia to mandate it soon.
It indicates a larger trend of requiring workers to be vaccinated before entering shared offices. The Washington Post said last week it would mandate vaccinations for all employees and visitors to its offices, while companies such as Disney and Walmart have announced mandates for their workforces. On Tuesday, New York City became the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination to enter most indoor spaces.