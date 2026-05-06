CNN Founder Ted Turner Dies at 87

The media titan who launched CNN has died at age 87.

Ted Turner died on Wednesday, according to Turner Enterprises.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment,” Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”