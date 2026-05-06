Media

CNN Founder Ted Turner Dies at 87

MEDIA TITAN GONE

Ted Turner founded CNN in 1980.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Ted Turner, founder of CNN, speaks on a panel after the screening of "Cold War", a documentary chronicling the events that fuelled the war between the United States and the Soviet Union, at the Paley Center for Media in New York April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERS

The media titan who launched CNN has died at age 87.

Ted Turner died on Wednesday, according to Turner Enterprises.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment,” Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

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