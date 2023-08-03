CNN Staffer Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ at NYC Headquarters: Memo
‘DEAR FRIEND TO MANY’
An electronic graphics operator at CNN died Wednesday after experiencing a “medical emergency” at the network’s New York headquarters, according to a company memo obtained by Variety. She was identified in the memo as Melissa Elkas, who joined CNN in 1997, according to her LinkedIn. Elkas was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to Deadline. “Melissa was a friend to everyone and dear friend to many. She was warm, caring and loved CNN and what we do more than anything else,” the memo read. “She dedicated her life’s work to CNN, to our journalism and to supporting everything we do every day.” On Wednesday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper honored Elkas at the end of his primetime slot, saying, “To say that she was a vital part of CNN would be an understatement.” In addition to playing a mentor role to many at CNN, Cooper said, Elkas was known for her infectious laugh. “You could hear her laugh echo through the halls at work and the control room,” he said. “Believe me, there is a lot of pressure in this job, but that laugh—Melissa could help put things in perspective.”