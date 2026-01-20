CNN Guest Goes Nuclear on MAGA Pundit Over ‘Horrifying’ Epstein Take

A CNN panelist eviscerated a top MAGA talking head for shrugging off the Trump administration’s efforts to duck a legal mandate forcing the release of all the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

“They should follow the law, but let’s not get our knickers in a twist here,” Scott Jennings told the network Monday night.

Leigh McGowan, host of podcast PoliticsGirl, hit straight back straight. “Yeah, let’s not get our knickers in a twist over child rape, ahahaha!” she said, mocking the tone of the former George W. Bush aide.

Trump was a close friend of Epstein for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Why are you talking like that? It’s insane, like, it’s insane!” she went on. “Your attitude right now, your sort of ‘shucks, devil-be-gone’ is just horrifying to me.”

On Dec. 19, the administration blew through a deadline legally mandated by bipartisan legislation to release all remaining investigative documents on the sex trafficking conspiracy orchestrated by Epstein and his co-conspirator, British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Leigh McGowan was infuriated by Scott Jennings' attempts to downplay the controversy. CNN

As of early January, the Justice Department had published less than 1 percent of the millions of pages believed to be in its possession, subject to significant redactions critics say are designed less to protect victims than to shield the MAGA president from further scrutiny over his own historic relationship with the disgraced financier.

The DoJ missed a further deadline on Jan. 3, by which it was otherwise required to have issued a memo containing the rationale for the various redactions it has made and plans to make. That same day, Trump invaded Venezuela, largely blowing the development out of the news cycle.

McGowan went on to call Jennings out for what she framed as his defence of Trump ducking out of a legal responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability.

“They’re 30 days late on following the law, and they didn’t explain why they redacted things in the first place, which they were also supposed to do,” she said.

When Jennings attempted to argue back, she added, “I have a strong opinion about this, because it is a disgusting policy.”