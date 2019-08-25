CHEAT SHEET
Whoa
CNN Guest: Trump ‘May Be Responsible For Many More Million Deaths’ Than Hitler
A psychiatrist told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday morning that President Trump may end up being more destructive than some of history’s most murderous dictators. Discussing whether experts should be willing to publicly speculate and diagnose the president’s mental fitness from afar, Dr. Allen Frances claimed it was a “terrible insult” to lump Trump in with the mentally ill, stating that they “have enough problems and stigma as it is.”
“Calling Trump ‘crazy’ hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist,” he added. “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person.”
Following Sunday’s broadcast of Reliable Sources, Stelter took to Twitter to express regret that he left Frances’ comments go unchallenged, claiming he was “distracted by tech difficulties” and didn’t hear Frances at the time.