CNN Hires Former GOP Congressman and Trump Loyalist Sean Duffy as Political Commentator
During Sunday morning’s State of the Union, anchor Jake Tapper introduced former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) as a new paid contributor for the network. “Let’s bring in new CNN contributor, commentator and former congressman Sean Duffy,” Tapper said ahead of a panel discussion. “Thank you for being here and congratulations on joining the CNN family.” A network spokesperson also confirmed to The Daily Beast that Duffy is now a CNN political commentator.
Duffy, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders during his time in the House, announced in late August that he was retiring from Congress so that he could spend more time with his family ahead of the upcoming birth of his ninth child with fellow former reality TV star and Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy. He noted at that time that they had just learned their baby, which is due at the end of October, has a heart condition and would need additional attention in the coming months.