CNN Hits Lowest Primetime Ratings Since 1991
SAGGING
CNN’s primetime programming just had its worst week of ratings since the 1990s, according to Nielsen data reviewed by the New York Post. For the week of May 13-19, the cable channel’s 8 to 11 p.m. shows drew an average of 83,000 viewers in the key advertising demographic of adults aged 25 to 54. That figure represents the network’s lowest weekly primetime demo rating since 1991, the Nielsen data shows. Fox News won the week with 186,000 primetime 25-54 viewers—more than doubling CNN’s numbers—and MSNBC came in second place with 111,000 viewers in that key demo. CNN’s primetime lineup, which underwent a major revamp last year, currently consists of Anderson Cooper’s AC360 in the 8 p.m. ET slow, The Source with Kaitlan Collins at 9 p.m., and the Abby Phillip-hosted CNN NewsNight at 10 p.m. A network spokesperson told the Post that “all growing year over year”