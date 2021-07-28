CNN Host Torches Piers Morgan for His Lame Attack on Simone Biles
SIT DOWN
Piers Morgan had an embarrassingly bad take on Simone Biles’ Olympic exit and CNN’s Brianna Keilar isn’t here for it. Morgan went on a Twitter rant Wednesday claiming that Biles was using mental health as a “shield” for poor performance and claiming she wasn’t a proper role model for kids. While on air, Keilar shot back at Morgan that his only athletic claim to fame was when “he ran off the set of his former TV show simply because another host questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle.” As Keilar was speaking, CNN’s chyron read, “White male talking heads question courage of Simone Biles.” Keilar commended Biles for being a mentor to her team, saying that her critics aren’t just picking on a 24-year-old woman. “They’re sending a message to people who are struggling, that if they’re really tough, they won’t prioritize their mental health.” In response, Morgan accused Keilar of virtue-signaling, adding that he eventually went back to the set of Good Morning Britain after realizing that “quitting is cowardly.”