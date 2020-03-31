CNN Host Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the CNN primetime host confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” wrote Cuomo, who is the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”