‘I Was Tired of Being Tired’: CNN Host Christi Paul Joins ‘Great Resignation’

CNN weekend anchor Christi Paul said tearfully on Sunday that she would be leaving the network after 20 years. “I am part of the Great Resignation,” she said. The New Day Weekend host said she made the decision in January, citing her early schedule keeping her away from her family. “At some point, my husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘We need to get back home,’” Paul said to her co-host Boris Sanchez, later adding: “I was tired of being tired.” She said she would join a news station in Ohio, which would put her close to her family, though she did not name where exactly she would end up.