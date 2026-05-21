CNN Host Stunned by MAGA Voter’s Survival Strategy

A CNN host was left struggling to pick her jaw up from the floor after a MAGA voter shared the strategy he and his wife have adopted in the face of the spiraling cost-of-living crisis.

CNN’s Erin Burnett quoted the MAGA voter’s comments in an interview with NPR earlier on Tuesday where the man said he and his wife have adopted an extreme strategy to support President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I just try to do the cutting back that I could do to… in order to try to, you know, survive until we make it through it,” he told NPR.

“Cook, fast,” he went on. “Me and my wife have been, you know, fasting. And it’s, like a lot of benefits. And including one of those benefits is saving money on groceries.”

Burnett was left stunned by the man’s strategy to cope with the rising cost of living amid increased inflation and higher gas prices due to Trump’s war with Iran.

The cost of living crisis has Trump voters starving themselves just to make ends meet. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I mean it’s stunning,” Erin Burnett told fellow network commentators Wednesday night. “I can’t stop thinking about it—that fasting is the solution!”

“He said he’s ‘so pro-Trump people just don’t even understand.’ He gave him an A++,” she said, quoting the voter’s comments in an interview with NPR earlier on Tuesday.

The impact of spiralling oil prices from Trump's war in Iran has hit poorer voters hard. Stringer/REUTERS

The host noted the man had also said he understands full well that he’s been “struggling financially” as a direct result of the president’s war with Iran.

Burnett, after expressing her astonishment, then wondered aloud: “How do Democrats combat that sort of loyalty?”

Latest polls suggest it may be a narrower question than Burnett’s shock would suggest. A CNN poll out earlier this month put Trump’s economic approval at just 30 percent nationally. That’s a net negative of -40, and the lowest of his political career.

Even Fox News now puts Trump’s overall job approval rating at 39 percent, an all-time low for the pro-MAGA network.