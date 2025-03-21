Politics

CNN Host Grills GOP Rep Over Musk Funding Claims: ‘Is That True?’

HELPING HAND

A former Democratic congressman claimed there’s a reason Mike Lawler doesn’t want to criticize the world’s richest man.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandU.K. Tourist Returns Home in Chains Like ‘Hannibal Lecter’
Jasmine Venet
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News‘7th Heaven’ Actors Confronted With Co-Star’s Horrific Abuse
Eboni Boykin-Patterson