CNN Host: Is the Squad’s Endorsement of Bernie Sanders ‘Too Urban’?
Reacting to the news that three members of the Squad—Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar—were set the endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president, CNN anchor John King wondered aloud after Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate whether the move would help the progressive senator in the race or be seen as “too urban.”
“It’s an extension of what we see tonight,” King said of the young progressive congresswomen of color. “A debate of who will lead the party and where the party is going to go. Which part of the party will lead the party into the 2020 election? They are more of the younger, fresher face. More aggressive and liberal. Less compromising.”
Noting that the endorsements would “certainly help” Sanders as he looks for a lane to victory in the Democratic primary, King added that they may have some other Democrats asking: “Is this too far left? Is this too uncompromising? Is it too urban? Is it too internet? Does the Democratic Party need to find a broader audience?”